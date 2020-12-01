Wedding: Janikian-Matthews

Hotel Madrid in Milwaukee was the setting Sept. 6 when Emily Janikian became the bride of Jack Matthews. The bride's uncle, Philip Gafka, officiated during the 5 p.m. ceremony.

Parents of the bride's are Tom and Elaina Janikian of Racine. The bride is the granddaughter of Constance Kurhajec of Racine and the late Glen Kurhajec; and the late Mike and Mary Janikian.

The groom's parents are John and Bonnie Matthews of Leola, Pa. The groom is the grandson of Gloria Marrazza of Somerset, N.J., and the late Harold Marrazza; and the late Jack and Bette Matthews.

Maid of honor was the bride's sister, Elyse Janikian. Bridesmaid was Olivia Karls.

Best man was Brendon Campbell. Groomsman was the groom's cousin, RJ Marrazza.

The reception was held at Hotel Madrid.

The couple is living in Milwaukee. Emily, 27, is a registered nurse at Children's Wisconsin, Milwaukee. Jack, 30, is an engineer at Deltahawk Engines, Racine.

