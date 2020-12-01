 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wedding: Janikian-Matthews
0 comments

Wedding: Janikian-Matthews

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Emily Janikian and Jack Matthews

Emily Janikian and Jack Matthews

Hotel Madrid in Milwaukee was the setting Sept. 6 when Emily Janikian became the bride of Jack Matthews. The bride's uncle, Philip Gafka, officiated during the 5 p.m. ceremony.

Parents of the bride's are Tom and Elaina Janikian of Racine. The bride is the granddaughter of Constance Kurhajec of Racine and the late Glen Kurhajec; and the late Mike and Mary Janikian.

The groom's parents are John and Bonnie Matthews of Leola, Pa. The groom is the grandson of Gloria Marrazza of Somerset, N.J., and the late Harold Marrazza; and the late Jack and Bette Matthews.

Maid of honor was the bride's sister, Elyse Janikian. Bridesmaid was Olivia Karls.

Best man was Brendon Campbell. Groomsman was the groom's cousin, RJ Marrazza.

The reception was held at Hotel Madrid.

The couple is living in Milwaukee. Emily, 27, is a registered nurse at Children's Wisconsin, Milwaukee. Jack, 30, is an engineer at Deltahawk Engines, Racine.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wedding: Jondro-Baskin
Weddings

Wedding: Jondro-Baskin

Samantha Jondro and Marcus Baskin were married during a 3 p.m. ceremony Oct. 10 at Faith Christian Fellowship. Bishop Sheila Nienhaus officiated.

Wedding: Alfonso-Van Beckum
Weddings

Wedding: Alfonso-Van Beckum

The Royalton Riviera Cancun in Cancun, Mexico, was the setting Oct. 11 when Adilen Alfonso and Michael Van Beckum were married. Ulisses Barque…

Wedding: Noll-Weber
Weddings

Wedding: Noll-Weber

Allison Rose Noll became the bride of Joshua Roman Weber Oct. 3 in St. Leonard's Catholic Church, Muskego. The Rev. Dan Janasik officiated dur…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News