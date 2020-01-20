Wedding: Henry-Bloom

The Pepper Plantation in Awendaw, S.C., was the setting Nov. 1 when Kristin Henry and Jonathan Bloom were married. The Rev. Stephen Popadich of Seacoast Church in Charleston officiated during the 6 p.m. ceremony.

Parents of the bride are Rosemary and Al Maree of Charleston, and Robert and Marianne Henry of Marrow, Ohio. The bride's grandmother is Beverly Henry of Tiffin, Ohio.

The groom is the son of Greg and Nancy Bloom of Mount Pleasant. He is the grandson of Dick and Fran Novak of Stevens Point; MaryJane Bloom of Felch, Mich., and the late LeRoy Bloom.

Maid of honor was Kristin Cipolla and matron of honor was Brittney Ferrell. Bridesmaids were McKenna Elswick, Kourtney Kovac, Kendal Hall, Nicole Popadich, Gabi Henry (bride's sister), Jess Galaksa and Courtney Carper.

Best man was Mitch Paap. Groomsmen were Beau Bloom (son of bride and groom), Josh Elswick, Doug Roberts, Nate Bloom (groom's brother), David Bloom (groom's brother) and Bryan Nielsen.

The reception was held at the Pepper Plantation.

The couple is living in Summerville, S.C. Kristin, 29, is an event planner at Boeing in Charleston. Jonathan, 26, is a nuclear technology instructor for the U.S. Navy in Charleston.

