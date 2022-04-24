 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wedding: Henken-Bollenbach

  • 0
Todd Bollenbach and Emily Henken

Todd Bollenbach and Emily Henken

Emily Quinn Henken and Todd Charles Bollenbach were married during a 3:30 p.m. ceremony Sept. 19 at Vennebu Hill in Baraboo. The Rev. David Boyd officiated.

Parents of the bride are Robert and Celeste Henken of Racine. Grandmother of the bride is Celeste Trentadue of Racine.

The groom's parents are Charles and Beverly Bollenbach of Middleton.

Maid of honor was Susan Henken, sister of the bride. Matron of honor was Lisa Cummings. Bridesmaids were Danielle Chilson, Amelianna Venegas (bride's cousin) and Kirsten Deitelhoff (groom's cousin).

Co-best men were Chad Bollenbach (groom brother) and Brad Breunig. Groomsmen were Kevin Tyrrell, Tom Schmit and Kirk Denson.

Mason Bollenbah and Ethan Bollenbach, sons of the groom, were the ushers.

The reception was also held at Vennebu Hill.

The couple is living in Middleton. Emily is an assistant director at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Todd is a national sales representative for Dairyland Packaging.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News