Wedding: Henken-Bollenbach

Emily Quinn Henken and Todd Charles Bollenbach were married during a 3:30 p.m. ceremony Sept. 19 at Vennebu Hill in Baraboo. The Rev. David Boyd officiated.

Parents of the bride are Robert and Celeste Henken of Racine. Grandmother of the bride is Celeste Trentadue of Racine.

The groom's parents are Charles and Beverly Bollenbach of Middleton.

Maid of honor was Susan Henken, sister of the bride. Matron of honor was Lisa Cummings. Bridesmaids were Danielle Chilson, Amelianna Venegas (bride's cousin) and Kirsten Deitelhoff (groom's cousin).

Co-best men were Chad Bollenbach (groom brother) and Brad Breunig. Groomsmen were Kevin Tyrrell, Tom Schmit and Kirk Denson.

Mason Bollenbah and Ethan Bollenbach, sons of the groom, were the ushers.

The reception was also held at Vennebu Hill.

The couple is living in Middleton. Emily is an assistant director at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Todd is a national sales representative for Dairyland Packaging.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0