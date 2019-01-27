Sherwood Beach in Waimanalo Bay, Oahu, Hawaii, was the setting Oct. 10 when Laura Kathryn Garski and Michael Christopher Crass were married. Mark Turansky officiated during the 3 p.m. ceremony.
The bride's parents are Larry and Dottie Garski of 2821 Green St.
Parents of the groom are Dan and Ellen Crass of Oak Creek.
A Catholic sacrament of marriage and reception will be celebrated at a later date.
The couple is living in Mount Pleasant. Laura, 41, is a sales director at Primrose Retirement Community, Mount Pleasant. Michael, 44, is a captain/pilot for Envoy Airlines, Chicago.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.