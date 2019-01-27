Try 1 month for 99¢
Laura Garski and Michael Crass

Laura Garski and Michael Crass

Sherwood Beach in Waimanalo Bay, Oahu, Hawaii, was the setting Oct. 10 when Laura Kathryn Garski and Michael Christopher Crass were married. Mark Turansky officiated during the 3 p.m. ceremony.

The bride's parents are Larry and Dottie Garski of 2821 Green St. 

Parents of the groom are Dan and Ellen Crass of Oak Creek.

A Catholic sacrament of marriage and reception will be celebrated at a later date.

The couple is living in Mount Pleasant. Laura, 41, is a sales director at Primrose Retirement Community, Mount Pleasant. Michael, 44, is a captain/pilot for Envoy Airlines, Chicago. 

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments