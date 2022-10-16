Wedding: Ford-Lail

The greenhouse at Mitchell Park Horticultural Conservatory in Milwaukee was the setting July 9 when Madeline Ford and Jacob Lail were married during a 4:30 p.m. ceremony with perfect weather. The officiant was Joan Fergus.

Parents of the bride are Doug and Maynonne Ford of Caledonia. The bride is the granddaughter of Jim and Carole Wallace of Wind Point; Geraldine Ford of Lake Forest, Ill.; and the late Roland Ford.

The groom’s parents are Jim Lail and Laurie Simmons, both of Racine. The groom is the grandson of Laurance Lail of Racine; the late Donna Lail; and Arthur and Lorraine Simmons of Mount Pleasant.

Maid of honors were the bride’s sisters, Margaret Ford and Meredith Ford. Bridesmaids were Lauren Sklba, Hailey Polk, Kayla Hietpas, Kayla Sommer, Jen Erickson, Leah Windt and Rachel Stave.

Best man was Jon Chen. Groomsmen were Sam Lail (groom’s brother), Harmeek Singh, Colin Spieker, Sam Capasso, Nick Eggert, Jacob McReynolds, Kyle Bellaire and Mitchell Smetana.

Ushers were John Wallace (bride’s cousin) and David Castelli (groom’s cousin).

The reception was held at the Mitchell Park Horticultural Conservatory greenhouse.

The Lails are living in East Lansing, Mich. Madeline, 27, is an engineer at Henry Ford Health System. Jacob, 27, is a football coach at Michigan State University.