Courtney Dunn and Kyle Kolhouse were married during a 1 p.m. ceremony June 15 at Oak Creek Assembly of God. The Rev. Jon Brooks officiated.
Parents of the bride are Kevin and Karen Dunn of Mount Pleasant.
The groom's parents are Frank Kolhouse of Chatanooga, Tenn., and Carol Munia of South Milwaukee.
Matron of honor was Mary Ellen Row.
Bridesmaids were Sammi Lahti (bride's cousin), Lynn Pipke, Deidra Cole, Jenny Bader, Olivia Gloria, Elizabeth Kletti and Olivia Stricklin. Flower girls were Arianna Thornton and Lilianna Thornton (second cousins).
Best man was Brad Aldag. Groomsmen were Kristopher Kolhouse (groom's brother), Lt. Christopher Dunn (bride's brother), Joel Bushman, Jack DeDecker, Dan Kletti, Felipe Macias and Jake Kuk.
Ring bearer was Chase Herbst.
Samuel Pelkey (groom's cousin) and Thomas Sabatino were the ushers.
The reception was held at Roma Lodge, Mount Pleasant.
The couple is living in Oak Creek. Courtney, 26, is an educator at Union Grove Elementary School. Kyle, 30, is a support services specialist at Badger Meter in Brown Deer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.