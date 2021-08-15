Wedding: Druktenis-Lalor

Druktenis-Lalor

Danielle Marie Druktenis and Joseph James Lalor were married during a 1 p.m. formal marriage blessing ceremony May 29 in Doric Hall at Racine Masonic Center. John Fleming officiated. A secret elopement took place Sept. 12, 2020, at Ely’s Mill in the Great Smoky Mountains of Gatlinburg, Tenn.

Parents of the couple are Anthony and Nancy Druktenis of Racine, and William and Susan Lees of Prairie du Chien. The bride is the granddaughter of the late Richard and Margaret Therkelsen, and the late Florence and Anthony Druktenis Sr. The groom is the grandson of the late Richard and Donna Moreau.

Maid of honor was the bride’s sister, Jenny Druktenis. Bridesmaids were Olivia Espinosa, Melissa Heusdens and Abbey Boero.

Best man was the groom’s cousin, Ernie Cavan. Groomsmen were Chad Schultz, Jerreck Hansen and Clayton Oehrle (groom’s brother-in-law).

Ring bearer was the couple’s daughter, Meah Lalor.

Ushers were the groom’s cousins, Jeremy Davis and Bryan Hoaglund.

The reception was held at Roma Lodge, Mount Pleasant.

The couple is living in Prairie du Chien.

