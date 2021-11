Alisa Consiglero and Jeff Oelke were married during an Aug. 28 ceremony at St. Joseph Catholic Church. The Rev. Steven Varghese officiated.

The bride is the daughter of Pat Consiglero of Racine and the late John Consiglero.

The groom's parents are Richard and Janet Oelke of Kenosha.

Maid of honor was the bride's daughter, Louisa Pichelman.

Best man was the groom's son, Storm Oelke.

The Oelkes are living in Racine.

