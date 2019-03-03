Judith K. Chiappetta and William V. Horvath were united in marriage Feb. 9. The Rev. Ricardo Martin-Pinnellos and the Rev. Joseph Hornacek officiated during the 1 p.m. ceremony at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. The bride was escorted down the aisle by her brother, James Cloutier.
The bride is the daughter of the late Maurice and Gertrude Cloutier.
The groom is the son of the late William and Alice Horvath.
Marron of honor was Sharon Skala-Salsberry, sister of the bride. Bridesmaids were Isabella Chiappetta, Josephine Chiappetta and Lauren Chiappetta (bride's granddaughters), and Alyssa Kromke (groom's granddaughter).
Best man was David P. Cook, best friend of the groom. Groomsmen were Robert Chiappetta and Jimmy D. Chiappetta (bride's sons); Jimmy Cloutier (bride's brother); Jon-Paul Cloutier (bride's nephew), and Dillon Londre (groom's grandson). Ring bearer was the bride's grandson, Leo Chiappetta.
Ushers were the bride's nephews, Jon-Paul Cloutier, Matt Skala, Mike Bonfiglio and Mike Knuckles.
The bride's personal attendants were Kristin Chiappetta and Charity Chiappetta (bride's daughters-in-law), Dianne Cloutier (bride's sister-in-law) and Toni Savaglio.
The reception was held at Preservation Hall. The couple honeymooned in Florida.
The Horvaths are living in Elmwood Park. Judith, 75, is a prayer minister and assistant at Maresh Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home. William, 76, is a retired Racine Police Department detective and was an administrator for the Racine County Human Services Department.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.