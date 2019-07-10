{{featured_button_text}}
Lindsey Bublavy and Thomas Keeley

Lindsey Danielle Bublavy and Thomas Joseph Keeley were united in marriage March 9. Walter Zoller officiated during the 5 p.m. ceremony at Different Pointe of View in Phoenix, Arizona.

The bride is the daughter Christine and Jeffrey Bublavy of Franksville. She is the granddaughter of the late Leo and Joyce Orlikowski, and the late Joseph and Martha Bublavy.

The groom's mother is Angela Keeley of Phoenix. The groom is the grandson of Robert and Carolyn Keeley of Pewaukee; Carmen Thomas of Scottsdale, Ariz., and the late Paul Thomas.

Witnesses were Marissa Bublavy, sister of the bride, and Michael Kleber, friend of the groom.

Ethan Wuestenhagen, bride's nephew, was the usher.

The reception was held at Different Pointe of View.

The Keeleys are living in Milwaukee. Lindsey, 33, is a senior copy writer. Thomas, 33, is a marketing consultant.

