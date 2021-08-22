Wedding: Bowen-Thornton

Magda Bowen and Brian Thornton were united in marriage July 22. Mireya Velazquez, deputy clerk for the county of Sarasota, Fla., officiated the 11 a.m. ceremony at Sarasota County Historic Courthouse.

The bride is the daughter of Maria Bowen of San Antonio, Texas. She is the granddaughter of the late Virginia Haro.

The groom is the son of Valencia Thornton of Racine and the late Parker Thornton. The groom is the grandson of the late Gaetano and Mary Bovi, and the late Clarence and Johanna Thornton.

Matron of honor was Michele Scott.

Best man was Pat Scott.

The reception was at Anna-Maria Island Moose Lodge 2188 in Bradenton Beach, Fla.

The couple is living in Racine. Magda, 60, is a graphic artist at Milaeger's. Brian, 59, is a supply-chain project manager at FedEx in Milwaukee.

