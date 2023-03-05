Zaira Arteaga became the bride of Nicholas Peterson Nov. 12. Cole Bryant officiated during the 5 p.m. ceremony at the Marcus Performing Arts Center in Milwaukee.

Parents of the bride are Ramiro and Gloria Arteaga of Greenfield.

The groom is the son of Ellen Peterson of Union Grove and the late Andrew Peterson. The groom is the grandson of Donna Peterson of Burlington, the late Charles Peterson, and the late Glen and Rita Christman.

Maid of honor was Helen Lai. Bridesmaids were Angelina Wilczynski, Jenna Neibauer, Kelly Wedig and Kaitlyn Riley.

Best man was the groom's brother, Steve Peterson. Groomsmen were Jake Tanner, Kevin Veltus, Phil Kirst and Dan Annear.

The reception was held at the Marcus Performing Arts Center. The couple honeymooned in Mexico.

The Petersons are living in Oak Creek. Zaira, 30, is a nurse in the Children's Hospital NICU, Milwaukee. Nicholas, 29, is a credit analyst at Uline, Pleasant Prairie.