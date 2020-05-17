Wedding: Arndt-Marlow

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Barr Mansion in Austin, Texas, was the setting Feb. 16 when Ashley Elizabeth Arndt and Brandon Tyler Marlow were married during a 4:30 p.m. ceremony. The Rev. Scott Martin, friend of the groom, officiated.

Parents of the bride are Jim and Debbie Arndt of Racine. The bride is the granddaughter of the late Robert and Elaine Arndt; and the late Gilbert and Doreen Dietz.

The groom is the son of Gary Marlow of Chantilly, Va., and Sheila Marlow Due of Castroville, Texas. The groom is the grandson of Katherine Hathcoat and Wilma Reed, both of Tulsa, Okla.; the late Charles T. Allen; and the late Gary Lee Marlow.

Maids of honor were Erika Kraus and Martha Levien. Bridesmaids were Bethany Smeltzer, Maggie Rue, Jen Propst, Paige Hudson, Lesego Holzapfel, Susanna Jacobson, Sarah Arndt (bride’s sister-in-law) and Bianca Marlow (groom’s sister). Jordy Arndt, niece of the bride, was the flower girl.

Best man was Matt Dalrymple. Groomsmen were Philip Ryan, Kendall Fox, Gary Arndt (bride’s brother), Dan Galante, RJ Cowan, Chase Wood and Jason Gast. Ring bearers were the groom's nephews, Pearce and Rhys Clarke.

The reception was held at Barr Mansion.

The couple is living in Dallas, Texas. Ashley is vice present of Business Development & Client Solutions at Stafford Capital Partners in Austin. Brandon is chief financial officer at Kalterra Capital Partners.

