Wedding: Alfonso-Van Beckum

The Royalton Riviera Cancun in Cancun, Mexico, was the setting Oct. 11 when Adilen Alfonso and Michael Van Beckum were married. Ulisses Barquero officiated during the 4 p.m. ceremony.

Parents of the bride are Isaac Ramon Alfonso and Niurka Perez Malo of Miami, Fla. The bride is the granddaughter of Norgelia Alfonso of Miami; the late Ramon Alfonso; and the late Nelida Perez and Rafael Perez Malo.

The groom's parents are Thomas and Carolyn Van Beckum of Mount Pleasant. The groom is the grandson of Edward and Marilyn Schiller of Kenosha, and the late Thomas and Irene Van Beckum.

Maid of honor was the bride's sister, Amanda Alfonso. Bridesmaid was the groom's sister, Lauren Peterson.

Best man was the groom's brother, Thomas Van Beckum III. Groomsmen were Tyler Burks, John LeRose, Joel Exner and Chris Brown.

The reception was held at the Royalton Riviera Cancun. The couple honeymooned in Telluride, Colo.

The Van Beckums are living in Gilbert, Ariz. Adilen, 31, is a senior division manager at British American Tobacco in Phoenix. Michael, 33, is director of new business development at Talalay Global in Phoenix.

