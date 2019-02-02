Try 1 month for 99¢

Michael Buchkoe and Ashley Whitt of Sturtevant; Alexander Hanson of Norway and Kristin Roskopf of Germantown; Jaysen Huff of Mount Pleasant and Ashlee Sorenson of Racine; Tabatha McGregory and Tanesha Sharp of Racine; Cory Oliver and Andrea Aleman of Racine; Nelson Phelps and Amy Plew of Mount Pleasant; Nicholas Schrandt and Sarah Becker of Mount Pleasant; Steven Struck and Michelle Marifke of Racine; Marcus Cochran and Debra Wesley of Racine; Ryan Farrell of Bristol and Stephanie Bilharz of Mount Pleasant; David Foreman and Gladis Garra of Caledonia; Jared Hlavac and Angela Curro of Waterford; Thomas Kasen and Jane Fowler of Caledonia; Gary Miller II of Racine and Julia Wiemer of Waterford; Ryan Steel of Racine and Luisa Hidalgo Banos of Glendale; Jeremy Switalski and Andrew Ballenger of Racine; Samad Awan and Kirsten Castine of Racine; Daniel Baker and Rhonda Chirafisi of Waterford; Willie Brown of Kenosha and Devin Prince of Racine; Daniel Decker and Laura Allard of Mount Pleasant; Jared Herter and Kathryn Kell of Chicago; Thomas Hoagland and Rita Straka of Racine; Edward Scharding and Andrea Pierce of Caledonia; Adrian Williams and Sabrina Evans of Racine; Santos Berrelez and Cassandra Felsinger of Mount Pleasant; Jarvis Hill and Brandi Spencer of Mount Pleasant; Martin Martinez of Mexico and Laura Arciga of Caledonia; Bryan Roy and Brittany Weiss of Racine.

