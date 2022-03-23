Phyllis Ann Degerstedt

Phyllis worked at many different jobs throughout her career. She was an avid bowler, both regular and Kankakee, and a golf enthusiast. If one didn't find her on the lanes or links, she may have been at one of her favorite spots, the Moose Lodge. Phyllis was always a gracious hostess for family gatherings and celebrations and insisted on doing the cooking and baking. Being up north with family meant so much to Phyllis, boating on the water, fishing and nights around the campfire. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Winter was special to her because she spent that time in Florida. The traveler in her kept her on the go, and she especially enjoyed going on cruises.