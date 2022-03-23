Feb. 18, 1938 - Feb. 25, 2022
RACINE – Phyllis Ann Degerstedt, 84, passed away at The Villa at Lincoln Park on Friday, February 25, 2022.
Phyllis was born in Franksville on February 18, 1938 to Christian and Pearl (nee: Leitzke) Fink.
Phyllis worked at many different jobs throughout her career. She was an avid bowler, both regular and Kankakee, and a golf enthusiast. If one didn't find her on the lanes or links, she may have been at one of her favorite spots, the Moose Lodge. Phyllis was always a gracious hostess for family gatherings and celebrations and insisted on doing the cooking and baking. Being up north with family meant so much to Phyllis, boating on the water, fishing and nights around the campfire. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Winter was special to her because she spent that time in Florida. The traveler in her kept her on the go, and she especially enjoyed going on cruises.
Survivors include son, James (Valerie); daughter, Debbie Vernon; grandchildren: Amy (Michael) Payan, Adam Degerstedt, James and Ashlea McCarty; great-grandchildren: Nikolas and Noah Hammer and Alexander Payan; sisters: Lucille Scheuerman, Violet (Cas) Duba, Darlene (James) Peterson; brothers Vernon, Duane and Robert Fink; special friend, Robert Factor. Phyllis is further survived by other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her father and mother; brothers Arlan and Roger Fink; sisters-in-law Nancy, Barbara, Patricia, Bonnie and Connie; brother-in-law Milan; son-in-law, John Vernon.
People are also reading…
Service for Phyllis will be at Purath-Strand Funeral Home on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 1:00 PM. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 11:00 AM until the time of the service. As Phyllis was a devoted fan of the Green Bay Packers, her family encourages all who attend to wear their favorite Green and Gold gear.
A special thanks to the nurses and staff at Season's Hospice, The Villa at Lincoln Park and Ascension All Saints Hospital.
Purath-Strand
Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue,
Racine, WI 53402
(262) 639-8000