Kevin Sheldon II and Katlyn Ebersole of Racine; William Simonsen and Lindsay Mikes of Dover; Noah Snyder and Amanda McManus of Caledonia; Jeffrey Tennyck and Jennifer Kunda of Mount Pleasant; Robert Wagner and Tracy O’Connell of Waterford; Christian Watson of Crystal Lake, Ill., and Rachel Pfarr of Burlington; Hunter Wondrash and Allison Fare of Burlington; Matthew Yaeger and Graciela Cavanaugh of Antioch, Ill.

