Longtime JT employee Rich Pezanoski dies

Richard E. “Rich” Pezanoski, a Journal Times employee for more than 40 years, died March 29 at the age of 91.

Pezanoski was a full-time employee for The Journal Times from Oct. 3, 1949, to Dec. 15, 1990, working primarily in the pressroom.

“My father started working part time at the Racine Journal Times in 1947,” his son, Mitchell Pezanoski, wrote in a statement to The Journal Times. “He worked full time from 1949 until retiring in 1990, after 41 years of service, including credit for his two years of military service.

“He was a pilot, sailor, artist, woodcarver, wine maker, traveler, photographer, nature lover, avid reader, lifelong learner and father to nine children, grandfather to 18 and great-grandfather to 11,” Mitchell wrote. “He was a humble, generous man with a deep personal belief in God, who valued his family, friendships and the experiences of a life well lived above all else.”

A celebration of Richard’s life was held on Thursday at Sturino Funeral Home, with a second visitation on Friday.

In lieu of flowers, the Pezanoski family has announced that it would like to honor the St. Monica’s Senior Living Community, which cared for Richard the past two years, by suggesting memorials be sent to St. Monica’s Senior Living, 3920 N. Green Bay Road, Racine, WI 53404. Online condolences may be expressed at sturinofuneralhome.com.

