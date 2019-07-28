{{featured_button_text}}
Alyse Woody and Corey Teeple

Alyse Woody and Corey Teeple

Carol Woody of Cape Coral, Fla., announces the engagement of her daughter, Alyse of Racine, to Corey Teeple of Racine, son of Dana Teeple of White County, Tenn.

No wedding date has been set.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments