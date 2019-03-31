Try 3 months for $3
Paul Mauer and Lyndsay Wilde

Kevin and Paula Wilde of Racine announce the engagement of their daughter, Lyndsay of Racine, to Paul Mauer of Caledonia, son of Steve and Barb Mauer of Caledonia.

A June 1 wedding is planned.

