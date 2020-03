Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Emma Voge of 15080 Plank Road, Union Grove, and Samuel Maier of 5616 Pastel Lane, Mount Pleasant, announce their engagement. Emma is the daughter of Dan and Diane Voge of 15080 Plank Road. Samuel is the son of Joe and Terri Maier of 5616 Pastel Lane.