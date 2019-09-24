{{featured_button_text}}
Dan and Cathy Van Koningsveld of 2517 Stonebridge Drive announce the engagement of their daughter, Elizabeth of Brown Deer, to Andrew Reischl of Brown Deer, son of Greg and Kris Reischl of 4800 Ruby Ave.

An Oct. 26 wedding is planned.

