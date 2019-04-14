Try 3 months for $3
Dena and Kevin McCormick of Burlington announce the engagement of their daughter, Cheyenne Smith of Burlington, to David Salas of Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, son of Laura Torres and Dave Salas, both of Racine.

An Aug. 10 wedding is planned.

