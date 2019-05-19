Try 3 months for $3
Drs. Tim and Sharon Smith of 259 Robins Run, Burlington, announce the engagement of their daughter, Maggie Elizabeth of the same address, to Carl Andrew Meyer of West Allis, son of Brent and Dawn Meyer of Albuquerque, N.M.

A June 28 wedding is planned.

