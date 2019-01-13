Try 1 month for 99¢
David and Barbara Schneider of 4644 Ruby Ave. announce the engagement of their daughter, Teresa of San Diego, Calif., to Max Byers of San Diego, son of Paul and Lorrie Byers of 5385 369th Ave., Burlington.

A Sept. 21 wedding is planned.

