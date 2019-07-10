{{featured_button_text}}
MAIER-RANDELZHOFER.jpg

Benjamin Maier and Kassidy Randelzhofer

Kassidy Randelzhofer of 1639 Meadowlane Ave., and Benjamin Maier of 5616 Pastel Lane,  announce their engagement. Kassidy is the daughter of Tricia Randelzhofer of 1639 Meadowlane Ave. Benjamin is the son of Joe and Terri Maier of 5616 Pastel Lane. All live in Mount Pleasant.

An August 2020 wedding is planned.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments