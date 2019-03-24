Try 3 months for $3
Maggie O'Brien and Robert Sikich

Maggie O'Brien and Robert Sikich

Kate O'Brien of Racine announces the engagement of her daughter, Maggie Kate of Minneapolis, Minn., to Robert Joseph Sikich of Minneapolis, son of Joseph Sikich and Kay Langer, both of Minneapolis.

A June 29 wedding is planned.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments