Nottleson-Koldeway

Andrew Koldeway and Molly Nottleson

Peter and Sheila Nottleson of 3050 Ruby Ave. announce the engagement of their daughter, Molly of 1124 Kingston Ave., to Andrew Koldeway of 1124 Kingston Ave., son of Daniel and Dorothy Koldeway of 7601 Wheatland Road, Burlington.

A Sept. 21 wedding is planned.

