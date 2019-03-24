Try 3 months for $3
Marjorie and Dennis Mann of Island, Ill., announce the engagement of their daughter, Allison of 1430 Blaine Ave., to Josh Hamm of 1430 Blaine Ave., son of Mary Verbeten and John Hamm, both of Kenosha.

A Sept. 28 wedding is planned.

