Michael Kopecky and McKenzie Maier

Scott and Beth Maier of 19214 52nd Road, Yorkville, announce the engagement of their daughter, McKenzie of the same address, to Michael Kopecky of 1430 Orchard St., son of James and Stacy Kopecky of the same address.

A Sept. 12, 2020, wedding is planned.

