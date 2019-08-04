{{featured_button_text}}
Sydonia Lucchesi and Erik Thiel

Sydonia Lucchesi and Erik Thiel

Robert and Carol Thiel of Mount Pleasant announce the engagement of their son, Erik of Bayview, to Sydonia Lucchesi of Bayview, daughter of Michael Lucchesi and Jeanne Shrank of Milwaukee.

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register

An Aug. 24 wedding is planned.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments