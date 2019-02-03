Anthony and Cynthia Karwowski of 4821 Northwestern Ave. announce the engagement of their daughter, Kaylan of Chicago, to Patrick Hopkins of Chicago, son of Michael and Mary Kay Hopkins of Silver Lake, Ohio.
An Aug. 17 wedding is planned.
