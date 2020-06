Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Marjorie Kadolph of 1936 Geneva St. and Ian Petersen of 2312 Blake Ave. announce their engagement. Marjorie is the daughter of Ernest and Belinda Salinas of Racine. Ian is the son of Scott Petersen and Linda Seidl, both of Racine.