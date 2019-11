Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Samantha Irene Jondro and Marcus Kerel Baskin of 4335 Edgar Terrace announce their engagement. Samantha is the daughter of George and Deborah Jondro of Monroe, Mich. Marcus is the son of Todd and Sheila Nienhaus of 2616 Russet St., and Herrin and Imke Baskin of 2060 St. Clair St.