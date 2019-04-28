Try 3 months for $3
Nancy and Richard Huennekens of 433 Mulberry Lane announce the engagement of their daughter, Beth Mae of Boulder, Colo., to Alessandro Joshua Sacerdoti of Boulder, son of Wendy Sacerdoti of Chevy Chase, Md., and Emilio and Camilla Sacerdoti of Bethesda, Md.

A June 22 wedding is planned.

