{{featured_button_text}}
Michael Van Beckum and Adilen Alfonso

Michael Van Beckum and Adilen Alfonso

Thomas and Carolyn Van Beckum of Mount Pleasant announce the engagement of their son, Michael of Greensboro, N.C., to Adilen Alfonso of Greensboro, daughter of Isaac Alfonso and Niurka Perez Malo of Miami, Fla.

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

An Oct. 11, 2020, wedding is planned.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments