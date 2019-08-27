Thomas and Carolyn Van Beckum of Mount Pleasant announce the engagement of their son, Michael of Greensboro, N.C., to Adilen Alfonso of Greensboro, daughter of Isaac Alfonso and Niurka Perez Malo of Miami, Fla.
An Oct. 11, 2020, wedding is planned.
