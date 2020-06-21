Anniversary: Devine, 60th

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Mr. and Mrs. Clem J. Devine of 1123 Shorecrest Drive celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on May 14 with a dinner and flowers sent to them by their children.

Devine and the former Mary Ellen Johnson were married on May 14, 1960, in the log chapel at the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Ind., where Devine was a graduate in 1955.

The Racine natives met after Devine's family moved into a home a block away from Mary Ellen's house in 1949.

Devine, 88, served in the U.S. Army for two years. The couple's first date was attending a dance at the Eagles Club on Dec. 28, 1957.

Devine was employed by J.I. Case Co. as director of company benefit plan administration, retiring in 1991 after 35 years. He was the fourth generation in his family to work for Case.

The couple are members of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and were members of the Sacred Heart Home and School Association. Devine was a member of the Parish Athletic Association and Parish Council. Mrs. Devine was a member of the Christian Mothers Association.

Devine enjoys baseball, softball, basketball and golf leagues. He is a big fan of the Chicago White Sox, and the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame, Wisconsin Badgers and Green Bay Packers.