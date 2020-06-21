Anniversary: Andersen, 65th

Mr. and Mrs. Jens Andersen of Racine celebrated their 65th anniversary during a family gathering at their home.
Andersen and the former Barbara Fehlberg were married on June 18, 1955, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church.
The Racine natives met while students at Horlick High School when a friend recommended that Jens ask Barbara to attend the Senior Prom with him. Jens said he asked "the prettiest girl around!" Their first date was watching a dirt track stock car race at the Waukegan Race Track.
Andersen, 88, served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and became a sergeant.
He later became a mason contractor and co-owner of Triple J Mason Contractors, retiring in 1989 after 35 years.
Andersen was a member of the North Side Business and Professional Association, the Antique Tool Collectors Association and Dania Society. He enjoys gardening.
Mrs. Andersen, 85, is a homemaker and enjoys knitting, sewing and baking.
The Andersens are members of St. Rita Catholic Church, and enjoy traveling and cruising with friends and family.
The Andersens said that love and respect for each other has been what's kept them together all of these years. Their happiest moments together has been time spent with family.
The couple has five children: Sue (Tom) Casebolt, Tim (Nancy), Dan (Karen) and Ted (Janice), all of Racine; and Tina (Tim) Griesbaum of Bloomington, Ill. The Andersens have nine grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Their advice to young people getting married: "A heartfelt goodnight kiss every evening shows your love and appreciation for each other on a daily basis."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!