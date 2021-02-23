 Skip to main content
Deaths: Feb. 23, 2021
Deaths: Feb. 23, 2021

CHRISTMAN, Irene L., 92

Sturtevant, Feb. 21, at her residence, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

FRITSCH, Tania R., 77

Waterford, Feb. 20, at Aurora Medical Center, Burlington, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

HAWKINS, Wilbur J., 70

Dover, Feb. 19, at Froedtert Hospital, Wauwatosa, Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Union Grove.

NELSON, Kenneth W., 93

Caledonia, Feb. 21, at Timber Oaks Assisted Living, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home.

VELA, David P., 75

Eau Claire, Feb. 15, Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.

