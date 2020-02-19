O'Brien, 90th

Paul O'Brien of 2703 90th St., Sturtevant, celebrated his 90th birthday Feb. 22 with family and friends at Hiawatha Bar and Grill.

O'Brien was born on Feb. 22, 1930, in Darlington. He came to the Racine area in 1949.

O'Brien and the former Donna Ihus were married on Jan. 8, 1956, in Blanchardville. She died on Jan. 22, 2002.

O'Brien was employed by Oster Manufacturing Co., Kroger and J.I. Case Co., retiring in 1990.

He volunteered with the Sturtevant Youth Baseball Association for more than 20 years. O'Brien enjoys watching the Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Brewers, musky fishing, making lures and playing cards. He also enjoys summers at Lake Tomahawk with his family, friends and fishing.

O'Brien is a member of St. Sebastian Catholic Church in Sturtevant.

He has five children: Pam (Mike) Gould of Darlington; Dave (Sue) of Sturtevant; Ron (Vicki) of Belvidere, Ill.; Terry (Colleen) of Eagle Lake; and Cheri (Dan) Moore of Sturtevant. O'Brien has 21 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren.

