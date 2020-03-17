Linley, 90th
0 comments

Linley, 90th

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Gene A. Linley of 12227 Adams Road, Franksville, will celebrate his 90th birthday March 22 at home.

Linley was born on March 25, 1930, in Madison, and resided in Black Earth.

The U.S. Army veteran graduated from the School of Radiologic Technology at Columbia Hospital in Milwaukee in 1955.

He came to Racine County on Aug. 15, 1956.

Linley was married to Joanne Schuppe on July 11, 1959, at St. Louis Catholic Church in Caledonia, where he is still a member. They have been happily married for 60 years.

Linley was employed in the St. Mary's Medical Center Radiology Department for 36 years, retiring on Jan. 3, 1992.

He has been a member of the 5th Street Yacht Club for 50 years and served as commodore for two years. Linley was a member of the American Legion for many years, and is a loyal fan of the Wisconsin Badgers and Green Bay Packers.

Linley and his wife enjoy fishing trips up north and vacations in Hawaii, Florida and cruising the Caribbean.

Being born and raised on a farm, in retirement Linley enjoys working in his flower and vegetable gardens.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Birthdays

Birthday: Sohr, 100th

Harland R. Sohr of 301 S. Green Bay Road, Mount Pleasant, will celebrate his 100th birthday with family and friends during an open house in hi…

Birthdays

O'Brien, 90th

Paul O'Brien of 2703 90th St., Sturtevant, celebrated his 90th birthday Feb. 22 with family and friends at Hiawatha Bar and Grill.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News