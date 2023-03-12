Mrs. Irene Zirbel of Timber Oaks assisted living in Union Grove will celebrate her 100th birthday during an open house with family and friends from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at St. John's Lutheran Church, 198 Westridge Ave., Burlington.

The former Irene Phelps was born on March 22, 1923, in Winner, S.D. She moved to the Racine area in 1926 at age 3.

Irene was married to Lawrence E. "Jim" Zirbel on Sept. 16, 1944, at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Bristol. He died on Feb. 7, 2007.

Mrs. Zirbel was employed by State Bank of Union Grove. She was the first female bank officer in Wisconsin in the early 1940s. Mrs. Zirbel was a Tupperware manager and then worked for Franksville Bank for many years. She owned and operated Flowers by Zirbel with her husband from 1963 to 1995.

During her business career at Flowers By Zirbel, she designed many floral arrangements for all occasions and gained many lifelong friendships. One of her many specialties was helping brides get down the aisle on their big day.

Mrs. Zirbel was a member of the Franksville Business Association, Union Grove Business & Professional Women's Association, Ladies of Zion Church and Homemakers Club. Her favorite pastime is playing cribbage and she is still tough to beat.

Mrs. Zirbel wrote the school song for Union Grove High School which is still sung today. In 2012, she was inducted to the Union Grove High School Hall of Fame.

Mrs. Zirbel is a member of St. John's Lutheran Church.

She has six children: Shirley (Jerry) Bodman of Bloomsburg, Pa.; Larry (Diane) of Union Grove; Wendell (Eileen) of Booneville, Ark.; Kenneth and Gary of Racine; and the late Lois Zirbel. Mrs. Zirbel has nine grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, one late great-grandchild and four great-great-grandchildren.