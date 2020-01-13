Birthday: Zimmerman, 90th

Mrs. Doris Zimmerman of Racine will celebrate her 90th birthday during a dinner with family and friends in mid-February.

The former Doris Griffith was born on Jan. 16, 1930, in Racine.

She was married to Harvey Zimmerman on Sept. 24, 1949, in Welsh Presbyterian Church. He died May 8, 1985.

Mrs. Zimmerman was employed by Zahn's Department Store, the Racine Unified School District, Porter's Furniture, Christensen and Lee Insurance and Lincoln Lutheran, retiring in 1995.

She served 9,700 hours volunteering at the St. Luke's Hospital Gift Shop (now Ascension All Saints), and served in numerous positions at church.

Mrs. Zimmerman is a member of Faithbridge United Methodist Church, and a former member of Bethany Methodist Church and Christ Church United Methodist.

Her three children are: Carol (Greg) Anderegg of Mount Pleasant; the late Bruce Zimmerman, and the late Barb (Brent Genke of Mount Pleasant) Zimmerman. Mrs. Zimmerman has five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

