Birthday: Zickus, 90th

Mrs. Mary Ellen Zickus of Racine will celebrate her 90th birthday during a luncheon celebration with her nieces.

The former Mary Ellen Burdick was born on April 15, 1932, in Racine.

She was married to Peter J.I. Zickus on Nov. 28, 1952, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. He died on July 28, 2001.

Mrs. Zickus was employed by Wisconsin Bell, which became ATT, for 25 years, retiring on May 18, 1985. She was the first female outside foreman at Wisconsin Bell.

Mrs. Zickus is a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and enjoyed bowling, golf, and creating stained glass and other arts and crafts.

She had one son, the late Brian Zickus. Mrs. Zickus has one grandchild and one great-grandchild.

