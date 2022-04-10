 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Birthday: Zickus, 90th

  • 0
Mary Ellen Zickus

Zickus

Mrs. Mary Ellen Zickus of Racine will celebrate her 90th birthday during a luncheon celebration with her nieces.

The former Mary Ellen Burdick was born on April 15, 1932, in Racine.

She was married to Peter J.I. Zickus on Nov. 28, 1952, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. He died on July 28, 2001.

Mrs. Zickus was employed by Wisconsin Bell, which became ATT, for 25 years, retiring on May 18, 1985. She was the first female outside foreman at Wisconsin Bell.

Mrs. Zickus is a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and enjoyed bowling, golf, and creating stained glass and other arts and crafts.

She had one son, the late Brian Zickus. Mrs. Zickus has one grandchild and one great-grandchild.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Birthday: Costabile, 95th

Birthday: Costabile, 95th

Betty Costabile of St. Monica’s Senior Living in Caledonia will celebrate her 95th birthday with her family.

Birthday: Dietz, 100th

Birthday: Dietz, 100th

Mrs. Millie Dietz of Mount Pleasant will celebrate her 100th birthday with residents of Primrose Retirement Community, and with family and fri…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News