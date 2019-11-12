Birthday: Zicarelli, 90th

Mrs. Rose Zicarelli of Racine celebrated her 90th birthday Nov. 13 at home with her children and their families.

The former Rose Seehafer was born on Nov. 13, 1929, in Racine.

She was married to Michael Zicarelli on Aug. 16, 1952, in St. Edward Catholic Church. He died on Feb. 13, 2011.

Mrs. Zicarelli loves to watch most sports, especially the Green Bay Packers, Wisconsin Badgers and Masters Golf. She used to enjoy league bowling and golfing, and was a member of card clubs and bridge clubs. Mrs. Zicarelli enjoyed traveling with her husband on cruise ships to many countries.

She is a self-taught pianist and a member of St. Paul The Apostle Catholic Church.

Mrs. Zicarelli has three children: Patti Hopkins and Ron (Dianna) of Racine, and the late Mike (Candy of Racine) Zicarelli. She has 10 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

Mrs. Zicarelli is described by her family as "the best mom and grandmother we could ever ask for, a true friend to many and never judges anyone."

