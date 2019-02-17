Try 1 month for 99¢
Doris Yarrington

Yarrington

Mrs. Doris Yarrington of 5313 Highwood Drive celebrated her 90th birthday Feb. 16 during a party in her honor with family and friends at Buckets Pub. 

The former Doris Gunderson was born on Feb. 26, 1929, in Mondovi. She came to Racine in 1950.

She married Kenneth Yarrington on Sept. 25, 1948, in Mondovi. He died on May 18, 2009.

Mrs. Yarrington was employed by Salad Bowl and Prime Steak House, retiring in 1974.

She enjoys sewing, embroidery and was a long-time member of Sons of Norway. Mrs. Yarrington enjoys going to the casino. She enjoyed many bus trip vacations around the United States with her husband.

Mrs. Yarrington is a member of Lutheran Church of the Resurrection.

She has two children: Larry (Jeannette) of Rome, Wis., and Betty (Ken Rubin) Erbe of Racine. Mrs. Yarrington has four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments