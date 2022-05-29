Birthday: Wray, 101st

Mrs. Ada Wray of Racine will celebrate her 101st birthday at home with five generations of family.

The former Ada Nix was born on June 1, 1921, in Oxford, Miss. She came to the Racine area in 1957.

She was married to Lester Wray on July 1, 1944, in New Albany, Miss. He died on Oct. 19, 1985.

Mrs. Wray is a member of Greater Mount Eagle Baptist Church and enjoys flower gardening.

She is the mother of seven children: Jannie Wray of Herndon, Va.; Lester Jr. (Margie), WL "Douglas" (Nicolet) and Pamela Wray, all of Racine; the late Hayes (Gail of Racine); the late Joe; and the late Charles (Tabitha of North Chicago). Mrs. Wray has 11 grandchildren, one late grandchild, 25 great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Wray's family said she is living well, walking every day, and brings laughter and joy to the household.

