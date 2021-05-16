Birthday: Wray 100th

Mrs. Ada Wray of Racine will celebrate her 100th birthday during a Centennial Celebration May 30 at Greater Mount Eagle Baptist Church, 929 State St.

The former Ada Nix was born on June 1, 1921, to Roosevelt and Mary Nix in Oxford, Mississippi.

She was married to Lester Wray on July 1, 1944, in New Albany, Mississippi. He died on Oct. 19, 1985.

Mrs. Wray moved to Racine in 1958.

She was a homemaker and worked part time for 25 years at Moxness Products. Her husband was employed by American Motors and provided the means for her to be able to stay home with her children. She loves her family, a sense of humor, laughter, gardening, flowers and visiting the casinos. But most of all, she loves the Lord and credits Him for having made a way for her and her family for over 100 years.

Mrs. Wray is also the mother of Greater Mount Eagle Baptist Church where Pastor Keith Evans is the shepherd. The church is the love of her life; God is her Alpha and Omega and she boldly speaks of His grace and mercy.