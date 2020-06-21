Birthday: Wollman, 95th

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mrs. Shyla Wollman of Sturtevant celebrated her 95th birthday June 25 with immediate family, preceded by a car parade in front of her home.

The former Shyla Slobodkin was born on June 23, 1925, in Norwalk, Conn.

She was married to Elliott Wollman on Aug. 17, 1947, in Racine. He died on March 16, 2011.

Mrs. Wollman was a chemist for most of her working life. In retirement, she worked summers in Door County in a visitor information office.

Mrs. Wollman was involved with the Girl Scouts for much of her life, and was active with the direction of the Racine Symphony Orchestra and many other civic organizations.

Mrs. Wollman is a member of the Beth Israel Sinai Congregation.

She has two children: Marc Wollman and Bronna (Sandy Berezewitz) Wollman, both of Racine. Mrs. Wollman has one grandchild.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0