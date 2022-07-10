Birthday: Wentorf, 95th

Wentorf, 95th

Mrs. Geralyn M. Wentorf of Racine will celebrate her 95th birthday during a cookout with family and having her favorite Danish layer birthday cake.

The former Geralyn Erickson was born on July 10, 1927, in Holdridge, Neb. She came to Wisconsin in 1937 when she was 10 years old.

Geralyn was married to Fred “Fritz” Wentorf on April 9, 1952, in Angola, Ind. He died on Jan. 27, 2001.

She taught in Tomahawk, Kenosha, and taught food service classes at Horlick High School and food service and sewing classes at Racine Vocational School (now Gateway Technical College).

She was an adult leader at the Racine Pony Club, 4-H and Cub Scouts. Mrs. Wentorf loves gardening, canning, cooking, baking and sewing. She has hosted many picnics and parties for family and friends, and always had many pets. Mrs. Wentorf enjoyed traveling with Fritz and her friends to places like Hawaii, Australia and Europe.

She is a member of First Methodist Church.

Mrs. Wentorf has three children: Eric (Susan) and Kurt (Jane) of Racine, and Wendy (Cid) Owens of Somerset, Va. She has seven grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.